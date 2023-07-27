Community invited to meet Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism, receive tour of office

Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Chism (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County residents will have the opportunity to meet Sheriff Brian Chism next week.

Chism became the new sheriff in early May, after long-time sheriff John Ingram announced his retirement in March.

The community can come to the Sheriff’s Office on Stamp Act Drive in Bolivia on August 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to meet Chism and receive a guided tour of the office.