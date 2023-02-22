Community invited to Wilmington candlelight vigil recognizing year since Ukraine invasion

A candle light vigil is scheduled for Friday in Wilmington to honor Ukraine (Photo: MGN Online)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A candlelight vigil marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine invasion is being held Friday in Wilmington.

The event is meant to show solidarity with Ukraine, according to organizers. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The vigil will run from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at City Hall on North 3rd Street.

Organizers say the event will include speeches from the local community describing war and expressing gratitude to allies and supporters, along with lighting candles to remember fallen heroes of Ukraine, reflecting on the past year, and singing the Ukrainian anthem.