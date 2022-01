Community Kwanzaa event in Wilmington canceled

Kwanzaa celebrations in Wilmington (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A week-long in-person event in Wilmington celebrating Kwanzaa has been canceled.

Today is the 6th day of Kwanzaa, and the Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation kicked off its annual Kwanzaa Market and celebration on Sunday at the Temple Of Truth Light And Life Church.

The week-long event was scheduled to be held though January 1. The theme of this year’s Kwanzaa celebration was “Rebuilding Our Communities.”