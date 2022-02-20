Community members celebrate local teens birthday with a drive by parade

Hailey Markwell (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Saturday the community came together to wish once local teen a happy birthday, as she celebrates a milestone year.

More than 50 jeeps drove by local teen Hailey Markwell’s home ahead of her 16th birthday on Monday.

Hailey’s Parents Lorie & Allen Markwell said she loves jeeps, and was thankful for the community coming together to help celebrate her special day.

The Markwell’s shared what celebrating the milestone birthday meant for their daughter.

“When Hailey was born, she was born with a very rare chromosome anomaly and when she was diagnosed its very rare so they didn’t know much about it. We were not supposed to make it to –anywhere near sixteen, so hitting sixteen is just huge,” said Lorie Markwell, Hailey’s mother.

“To know that the community cares that much. Especially starting with one individual, that cared enough to take time out of her schedule to organize this, just means the absolute world to us,” said Allen Markwell, Hailey’s Father.

Hailey’s father is a jeep owner, and belongs to a group for jeep owners in the Wilmington Area, he said thanks to coordinator Jaime Molnar, they were able to surprise Hailey with the parade. parade participants also dropped off presents and wished her well for her sweet sixteen.