Community paints new accessible logos at Miracle Field

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The community came together over the weekend to help enhance access for those with physical disabilities at miracle field.

‘ACCESS 4 All’ was a special event where those in attendance painted the new accessible icon in the handicap accessible parking spots at Miracle Filed in Wilmington.

The international symbol of accessibility was designed in 1968, portraying a stationary person using a wheelchair and not independent.

The new design pictures an individual with a disability with their upper body tilted forward, indicating their mobility and they are in control of their direction.

This new logo will create conversation about accessibility, inclusion, and the capability of people with disabilities to navigate their world.

In addition to painting the parking spots, there were games, live music, food trucks, face painting, t-shirt tie-dying, and so much more for all the enjoy.