Community Practitioner Program serves rural and marginalized communities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A community practitioner program aims to combat healthcare shortages in rural and marginalized communities.

Thanks to a grant from BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina Foundation, the program will provide educational loan repayment to behavioral health and women’s health clinicians. It will also identify opportunities to support the retention of clinicians who get educational loan repayment incentives.

Vice President of the North Carolina Medical Society, Franklin Walker, said they look forward to being able to serve even more people who are in need.

“It just brings me an enormous amount of pride that I’ve been able to work so closely with a lot of people out in rural and underserved North Carolina,” said Walker.