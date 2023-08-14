Community races cardboard boats for good cause

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The Second Annual Dutchman Dinghy Dash, or the “D3” happened over the weekend.

The cardboard boat race brought people together in Southport for a day of fun and friendly competition on the water.

Participants attempted to travel 400 feet in their homemade cardboard boats without sinking.

The goal was to design and build a “dutchman creek worthy” vessel using cardboard, duct tape, and glue, that will successfully carry two passengers to the finish line.

Mike Emory is with the town of Oak Island, and he says this event is a fun way to bring the community together.

“We’re just laughing at ourselves, laughing at each other, genuinely enjoying the community and what we can do together, with the police department to make a more positive connection,” said Emory.

To enter the competition, participants had to donate at least $10 worth of canned goods that the police department will use to help support the community in need.