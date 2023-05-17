Community reacts to override of Cooper’s veto regarding Senate Bill 20

S.B. 20, also known as "Care for Women, Children and Families Act,” bans nearly all abortions in North Carolina after 12-weeks of pregnancy.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Starting July 1st, a new abortion law takes effect in North Carolina, following the General Assembly’s vote Tuesday night to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20.

We spoke with lots of people in the Cape Fear on both sides of the issue.

Folks were vocal on both sides of the issue and very passionate about how they feel.

Jennifer Lagrotta, who is for abortion rights, said “It makes me sad that there are a lot of men who do believe that they have to be in charge of women’s rights and their bodies, and it shouldn’t be the case. They don’t really understand what we go through, how we feel and it’s just a shame.”

Lagrotta said her biggest concern is the unsafe ways women will move forward in pursuing an abortion after the first trimester.

Those on the other side of the issue said they’re pleased with the override of Cooper’s veto.

Ashley Alfano, who is content with this override, said “I believe that you shouldn’t have an abortion too late, so I think 12-weeks is the perfect balance and that after that you shouldn’t have an abortion.”

The new law will also ban medication abortions after 10 weeks, requiring three in-person appointments — days apart — for those seeking out this option.

Dr. Amy Bryant, who is a member of the North Carolina Medical Society and the North Carolina OBGYN Society, said this decision will be dangerous for women.

Dr. Bryant, said, “Most medical professionals would agree that no matter your stance on abortion, abortion is a really medically necessary part of healthcare that keeps mothers and families safe.”

The new law would allow abortions through the 20th week in cases of rape or incest and through the 24th week in cases of medical emergencies.