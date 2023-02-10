Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits.

WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway.

Brown said smoke from the burn is not only affecting his neighborhood, but nearby businesses as well.

He said smoke from the burn started impacting his health two weeks ago, leading him to rely heavily on the use of his inhaler, and have an additional inhaler prescribed by his doctor.

“I wasn’t able to breathe, I couldn’t stop this one, but maybe I can stop this from happening, to a friend or neighbor, or the community at large. I’m speaking for the community, I have friends. And family all over southeastern North Carolina, and we all are affected by these construction burns that are happening simultaneously. We have right’s, –I mean we shouldn’t have to live in city limits to have the right to free air,” said Tim Brown, Ogden resident.

According to a burn permit issued through the NC Forest Service, the company clearing land was approved to burn vegetative debris from January 20 through February 18.

“Because it was raining a little bit, it was smoldering. They weren’t able to burn as much, but the smoldering smoke stays in the atmosphere longer,” Brown said. “So, that first week was terrible, and this last week that they’ve been able to burn –their permit extended due to the rain and so they’ve been able to do this burn for 2 weeks now and it’s just been a definite hindrance to my general lifestyle.”

Earlier this week, Brown expressed his concerns at the New Hanover County commissioners meeting.

Commissioner Deb Hays said she is looking into and researching what, and if anything can be done regarding Brown’s concerns.

“I’ve had an initial look at the permit. Initially it looks like their abiding by the parameters of the permit. We are going to take a deeper look, and make sure that everything is being done accordingly,” said Deb Hays, New Hanover County Commissioner.

“There’s got to be mitigating circumstances, as far as communities go. There’s got to be a common sense approach to these things,” said Brown.

There are no construction burns in the city of Wilmington. Outside of city limits in New Hanover County, there are no regulations banning construction burns in the county.