Concerts announced for 2022 NC Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The concert lineup for the 75th Annual North Carolina Azalea Festival has been announced.

The festival runs from April 6-10, 2022.

Country singer Brantley Gilbert will take the stage at Live Oak Pavilion in downtown Wilmington on Thursday, April 7. Rock band REO Speedwagon plays on Friday. Rap group Cypress Hill will perform on Saturday.

