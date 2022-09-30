Conditions expected to worsen as Ian continues towards southeast coast

The latest forecast from Hurricane Ian (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian continues to move towards an expected landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon.

The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 8:00 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere south of the Myrtle Beach area. That path would bring the worse conditions to them, but the Cape Fear will still see increasing winds, heavy rain and the risk of an isolated tornado through the early afternoon.

The latest models have Ian quickly pushing inland, with drying conditions by the late afternoon for the Cape Fear.

Storm surge remains a big concern, especially along the Brunswick County coast where Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect.

Once Ian begins to pull away, much better conditions are forecast for this weekend.