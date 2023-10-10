Connections in the Cape Fear to Israel and Palestine

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The violence in Israel and retaliatory strikes in Gaza continues.

The war, which has claimed at least 1,900 lives on both sides is expected to escalate.

Jewish communities and Palestinians around the globe and in the Cape Fear are reacting.

“Unfortunately, since 1948 there has never truly been real peace in Israel,” Temple of Israel’s, Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov said.

Losben-Ostrov is with the Temple of Israel in Wilmington. She described Israel as her homeland and talked about relatives and friends who are in great danger at this time.

She said this is impacting her and others of Jewish faith around the world.

“I just heard only moments ago that someone I know, her daughter is among those that was missing and now we found out that she was murdered,” Rabbi Losben-Ostrov said.

“I wish that somebody would come to their senses, let’s talk, ya know, there’s a place for everybody back there,” Musa Agil, a Palestinian-American, said.

Agil calls Palestine his home.

“So I’m a Palestinian-American, so I live in the West Bank, I used to live in the West Bank, ya know, we still have homes and families back there,” Agil said.

He said he also has family and friends who he is afraid for at this time.

“If you wanna go from one city to the other it may take you 2 hours when the distance is only 10 and 15 minutes due to the roadblocks and check points,” Agil said.

Both Agil and Rabbi Losben-Ostrov wish to see an end to this war.

“Let’s get to live together, coexist together, and have respect for each other,” Agil said.

“The Hebrew word for peace is Shalom and I am praying for Shalom for everyone. This isn’t a one-sided prayer, this is a prayer for peace for the citizens of the world and at this moment, of course, especially those in Gaza and those in Israel,” Rabbi Losben-Ostrov said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he will leave for Israel on Wednesday to receive an update and see how the United States can help.