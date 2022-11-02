Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park

Work has begun on Hanover Pines Nature Park (Photo: New Hanover County Parks & Gardens)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work has begun on New Hanover County’s newest park.

Construction for Hanover Pines Nature Park (formerly Battle Park) kicked off on Tuesday.

Located just south of Manassas Drive, the 42.5 acre park is along Carolina Beach Road.

The area will be a passive park with minimal development and will include a nature-themed playground, outdoor gym, environmental education, picnic shelter, walking trails, dog park and restrooms.

The Parks & Gardens department says they worked with a team from Paramounte Engineering, Sage Design, and Sawyer Sherwood & Associate to complete the design of the park.