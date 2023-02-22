Controlled burn taking place in Orton Plantation

A controlled burn is taking place at Orton Plantation (Photo: MGN Online)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve smelled smoke recently around parts of the Cape Fear, it’s likely because one place in Brunswick County took advantage of the sunny weather for a controlled burn.

Orton Plantation conducted a burn on 258 acres Wednesday to improve forest health and restore longleaf pine habitat.

The controlled burn season was supposed to start on March 1st.

But Orton got permission in advance to conduct burns on days with “optimal weather” as long as highly experienced local fire and safety professionals are on site at all times.