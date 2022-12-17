Convicted murderer pleads guilty to sex charges in Pender County

Bobby Lee Autry (Photo: PCSO / MGN Online)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who was convicted of second-degree murder decades ago pled guilty on Friday to sex crimes.

According to the Pender County District Attorney’s Office: Bobby Lee Autry pled guilty to four counts of second degree “sexual exploitation of a minor.”

He was initially charged with 16 counts.

The District Attorney’s Office says Autry was given four 26-92 month prison sentences. He will also have to register as an active sex offender for 30 years.

Autry previously served a 20-year sentence for second-degree murder.