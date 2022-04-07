Coronation of Queen Azalea Nia Franklin kicks off 75th Azalea Festival

The beginning of the 75th Annual North Carolina Azalea Festival was marked by the coronation of Queen Azalea on Wednesday night.

2022 Queen Azalea Nia Franklin (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

The ceremony opened with dance performances from the Brigade Boys and Girls Club and Dreams of Wilmington.

Festival royalty then introduced themselves starting with the festival princess, the princess’ court, the queen’s court, then followed by the introduction of Queen Azalea.

The 2022 Queen Azalea is Nia Franklin. Franklin is from Winston-Salem, a graduate of East Carolina University and The University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She is an actress, singer, and composer, as well as Miss New York 2018 and Miss America 2019. She says she is honored to represent Wilmington and the Azalea Festival.

“I think it’s just, again, a big part of our history in our state and especially in Wilmington. I’m from Winston-Salem so I’ve heard about this festival over the years and it’s something that is really special being a part of the pageant community, especially it’s something that I’ve looked forward to and I’m really honored that I was chosen,” Franklin said.

After she was crowned by Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, Franklin removed her new bling only for a few minutes so she was able to perform an original song she wrote called “Earth Sun” from her new EP “Extended.”

“That was really personal to me and it was really just about love and running away together and I feel like Wilmington is a great town for that,” Franklin said.

Princess Azalea McKinley Lanier is grateful to officially have a queen to her princess. She says the two met previously competing in the Miss America system.

“We actually took a picture one year where we were holding up doughnuts so I think we need to recreate that this year at the Azalea Festival now that we’re partners again,” Lanier said.

Inspired by her partner, Lanier has hopes for future Azalea Festivals.

“I was actually sitting right out there whenever we were about to crown Nia and I was like I want to go full circle. Go from being the Princess to the Queen, maybe the President one day,” Lanier said. “That’d be pretty cool to stay involved in Wilmington and the Azalea Festival.”

Festival royalty will be out and about at various events this week. One event Princess Azalea pointed out was the Queen’s Dinner and Dance Party at Bluewater where children will have the opportunity to dance with Queen and Princess Azalea.

For more information on this event and more, visit the North Carolina Azalea Festival website.