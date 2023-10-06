Could former president Trump become House Speaker? CFCC professor explains

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hust days after a historic motion was passed in the House of Representatives, questions are now emerging over who will lead the House following Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s ousting.

Former president Donald Trump has said he would be willing to take over as Speaker on a temporary basis if House Republicans were unable to agree on a speaker.

However, Trump is now endorsing Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, who has emerged as a front-runner for Speaker.

The other front-runner is House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

According to Nelson Beaulieu, a history and political science instructor at Cape Fear Community College, the Constitution is vague on whether a non-member of the House would be able to lead it.

It doesn’t specifically say that that person would be an elected member of that body,” Beaulieu said. “I think that was sort of just assumed. It’s kind of like, my kids used to watch a movie called Air Bud and it never said that a dog can’t play basketball and so I guess a dog can play basketball. Its sort of the same thing.”

UnfrotTrump likely would not be able to become Speaker due to Rule 26, which states anyone who is under indictment for a felony, that has a prison sentence longer than 2 years, can not be a part of House leadership.