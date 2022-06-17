Councilman takes over as Navassa’s new finance officer

Former finance officer comes back in similar role

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) – Town employees will be paid Friday, and the council appointed a new finance officer -but there’s a twist.

On June 3, the town’s former finance officer Claudia Bray resigned, sparking concern, about who would write checks without someone assuming her role.

The town was able to have a quorum Thursday and addressed all four issues brought by the Local Government Commission.

The LGC wanted the council to appoint a new finance officer — create a transition plan — adopt an annual budget and assign the role of the reviewer to the budget officer, deputy finance officer, or another qualified person.

Council members approved, unanimously, a budget for the upcoming fiscal during Thursday’s meeting.

Councilman James Hardy voluntarily stepped down as budget officer and took on the role of the newly appointed finance officer.

Claudia Bray may have resigned – but she was brought back in a similar capacity.

Bray will now offer financial services to the town, which will include payroll, budget activity, and accounts payable.

The news was a first for many at the meeting – including Town Attorney Norwood Blanchard.

“I think that we anticipated that somebody would be hired on an interim basis,” he said. “You know she’s helping us out on a fill-in basis until we can hire somebody else.”

“I mean I’m glad we were able to work something out with her, I just didn’t know it ahead of time.”

According to the contract, Bray will be paid at the rate of $3,000 dollars a month for her services.

The council approved bonuses for town employees, $750 for part-time employees and double that amount for full-time employees.

Hardy said the bonus money was for the inconvenience of what the town employees had to endure.