Country singer Travis Tritt to perform at the Wilson Center

Travis Tritt (Photo: file)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Travis Tritt and his band will take the stage at the Wilson Center this summer.

The country singer will perform at Cape Fear Community College on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tritt will play hits from his career, as well as songs from his 2021 album Set in Stone.

Thirty years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell out shows.

His 1990 debut Country Club and its succession of hits put him in the vanguard of the genre’s early ’90s boom, dubbing him as one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson; all who dominated the charts in the early ‘90s.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22 with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at WilsonCenterTickets.com or by contacting the Ticket Central box office.