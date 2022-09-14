County Commissioners, Manager appointed to National Association of Counties committees

New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr., along with County Manager Chris Coudriet (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr., along with County Manager Chris Coudriet, have been appointed to multiple committees within the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Through research and study with their associated subcommittees, NACo committees work year-round to serve as advocates for local county governments in matters at the federal level. Appointments to NACo’s 31 different committees, caucuses, task forces and advisory boards are made on a yearly basis by the NACo president.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be selected to serve on a NACo committee as a representative for New Hanover County, as well as all counties across the nation,” Zapple said. “This is an opportunity to speak for our citizens and help advise decision makers at the national level on ways they can help our communities.”

Zapple has been asked to serve on two NACo committees. He will be a member of the Resilient Counties Advisory Board and serve as Vice Chair of the Land Use Subcommittee which is part of the Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee.

Barfield Jr. has been selected as a member of the Transportation Steering Committee.

Coudriet will serve on the Healthy Counties Advisory Board, the Information Technology Standing Committee, the International Economic Development Task Force and will be Vice Chair of the Public Health and Healthy Communities Subcommittee which is part of the Health Steering Committee.

Each of these committees will meet remotely monthly before convening in Washington D.C. for the NACo Legislative Conference from February 11-15, 2023, and again at the NACo Annual Conference from July 21-24, 2023 in Austin, Texas.