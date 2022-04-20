Pender County manager resigns at commissioners meeting

The Pender County manager shared his resignation at a commissioners' meeting on Tuesday night.

Chad McEwen, former Pender County manager (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County manager shared his resignation at a commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday night.

In an email sent to Pender County Department Heads following the meeting, Chad McEwen says he shared his resignation with the commissioners following the open session portion of the meeting. Additionally, McEwen says the board requested he works a 60-day notice to complete the budget process.

McEwen was originally hired as the assistant county manager on September 1, 2017, and accepted the position of county manager on October 21, 2019.

Prior to joining the county, McEwen worked with the Town of Burgaw for 13 years, serving as its town manager for seven years.

According to the StarNews salary database, McEwen was making $141,339.33 yearly.

The county manager job has been posted. If you are interested in applying, visit here.