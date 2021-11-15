County unveils potential plan to end community violence

NHC's manager explains the detailed plans and budget to county commissioners. (photo: Peyton Furtado)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Monday morning, New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet delivered a more detailed plan to tackle community violence and school safety.

This was in response to three commissioners asking for more detailed, individual budget items and other sources of funding last month. The more detailed plan will bolster non-profits and model it’s framework after the successful Bull City United plan. To keep schools safer, would allow enough funding for at least one student resource officer at every school, and more adults to monitor school buses.

Instead of relying on hospital sale funds, the new plan would use American Rescue Plan Act and fund balance money, costing $3.3 million for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year.

“So that we can bring these programs to life here in New Hanover county, but also to have a clear accountability on the providers, the county staff, as us as a commission so we can tell the public this is what we’re doing,” said Commissioner Rob Zapple, one of the three commissioners to ask for clarity last month.

Commissioners will vote on the plan apart of their budget December 20. New Hanover County residents can join a public forum to discuss community violence and school safety Monday and Wednesday from 6pm-7pm.