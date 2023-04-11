COVID-19 national emergency officially ends

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The national emergency for COVID-19 is officially over.

The news comes more than three years after it was declared by then-President Donald Trump.

The White House says President Biden signed legislation Monday ending the pandemic emergency.

The White House had opposed the measure, but said the president would sign it if it passed.

Administration had planned to end the national emergency on May 11th, which is also when the public health emergency is set to expire.

That remains in effect for one more month.