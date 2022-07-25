COVID cases continue to increase across New Hanover County due to BA 5 variant

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County remains at the medium alert level for COVID cases, but health officials say the numbers are rising fast, all thanks to the latest strain of the virus.

The BA 5 variant continues to be the dominant strain nationwide. New Hanover County Epidemiologist Ian Appling says the high number of tourists coming to our area this time of year is one of the reasons the numbers are climbing.

The Pandemic Operations Center is continuing to monitor the case numbers, and say they have plenty of resources available. The center is open Monday to Friday, for anyone in need of vaccination.