US-52 reopens after tractor-trailer carrying cattle rolls over in crash, 9 of 10 cows found

(Photo: Winston-Salem PD/Facebook)

(Photo: Winston-Salem PD/Facebook)

(Photo: Winston-Salem PD/Facebook)

WINSTON SALEM, NC (WFMY) — Winston Salem emergency officials said a truck carrying nearly 100 cows crashed on the highway. Nine of the ten cows on the loose were found.

US-52 in Winston-Salem reopened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday after police said a tractor-trailer carrying a load of cows crashed, shutting down northbound lanes of the highway near I-40.

The crash happened around 5 a.m.

Winston-Salem Fire Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey said around 80 cows were on the trailer when crews got there. He said about 10 cows got loose. An animal unit was sent to search for them. All but one was found when the road was reopened. The stray was last seen in the Peachtree Street area.

“When the tractor landed on its side, some cattle got out. We have about eight to 10 cattle, maybe more, that are roaming in some of the neighborhoods adjacent to Highway 52 and 40,” Ramsey said.

Officials asked folks to call 911 if they saw the cows.

The truck driver was not hurt and worked with crews to find the missing cows.

Officials said some of the cattle had to be put down after the crash.