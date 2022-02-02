Creative Arts Camp registration opens

All aspects of creative arts for children and young people between 4 and 17

Photo: Thalian Association Community Theatre

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Creative Arts Camp is full of creativity and fun for campers between the ages of four and 17.

Throughout the summer it will cover all aspects of creative arts from performing arts, technical theatre, visual arts, ceramics, film making and more!

Parents and children can pick and choose the right camps for their camper or join for the entire summer. Each week will be different from the last.

Every camp will work towards a final show or project that family, friends and fans will be invited to attend!

Creative Arts Camp is courtesy of the Thalian Association Community Theatre.

For information or registration click here.