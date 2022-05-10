Crews battle fire in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Crews remain on the scene of a structure fire in Surf City. According to a spokesperson for the town, fire crews were called around 6am to the old Blizzard’s Motel at 213 N. Shore Dive.

Units from Surf City, Pender EMS & Fire, North Topsail Beach, and Topsail Beach all responded to the blaze. The building was heavily involved when crews arrived, but they were able to get the fire under control by 8am.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, and damage was mostly contained to the structure.