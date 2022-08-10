Crews battling wildfire in rural Pender County

(Photo: Pender County Emergency Management)

MAPLE HILL, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Emergency Management is on the scene of an approximately 150-acre wildfire located inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands.

Pender County EM staff is assisting the North Carolina Forest Service with the fire.

Smoke from this fire may affect the Maple Hill, Holly Ridge, and other neighborhoods along the Pender County and Onslow County borders.

Wildfire 1 (Photo: Andrew Chappell)

Wildfire 2 (Photo: Andrew Chappell)

