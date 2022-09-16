Crews complete traffic pattern change along South Front Street

Road work has been complete in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work has been completed on a traffic pattern change in downtown Wilmington.

The intersection of Front Street and Dock Street was converted to an all-way stop this week, in order to improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians.

Officials say a recent traffic study indicated this intersection met the technical requirements to make the change.

This traffic control strategy is already in place along Front Street at the intersections with Princess, Chestnut, Grace, Walnut and Red Cross Streets.

New stop signs with warning flags and additional advanced warning signs advising drivers of the new traffic pattern were also installed for approaching motorists to see.

Staff also refreshed a majority of the pavement markings in the 00 and 100 blocks of South Front Street to bring more attention to the area surrounding the new all-way stop.