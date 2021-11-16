Crews perform smoke testing of sanitary sewer system in Carolina Beach

The work is happening Tuesday and Wednesday.

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This testing will be conducted in the blocks between Tennessee Avenue and Alabama Avenue (north to south) and between South Lake Park Boulevard and Dow Road (east to west).

This study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and public utility easements. “An important task of the testing will be to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke will also reveal sources of where storm water and other surface waters enter the sewer system,” the town wrote in a release.

A special non-toxic smoke will be used in these tests. The smoke is manufactured for this purpose, leaves no residuals or stains, and has no effect on plant or animal life. The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant, odor. Visibility and odor last only a few minutes, where there is adequate ventilation.

Because the plumbing appliances in your house or building are connected to the sanitary sewer system, some smoke may enter your home or place of business if the:

Vents connected to your building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed.

Traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing.

Pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drain system in and under your buildings are damaged, defective, have plugs missing, or are improperly installed.

All residents are advised that if traces of this smoke or its odor enter your house or building, it is an indication that gases and odors from the sewer also may enter. “These can be both unpleasant and dangerous, as well as a health risk to the occupants. Should smoke enter your home or business, you may contact a member of the smoke testing crew working in your area,” the town says.

The crew member will be able to help and check with you as to where the smoke has entered your building. Location, identification, and correction of the source of smoke that enters your building is urgently advised.

The town says the information gained from this testing will be used to improve sewer services and may reduce the eventual cost to utility customers.

Should you have any questions or concerns, contact Bill Raymond, Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent, at (910) 465-1946.