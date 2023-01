Crews put out fast-moving Leland woods fire

A fast-moving Leland woods fire was put out Tuesday (Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A fast-moving woods fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday by Leland Fire/Rescue crews.

Engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501, and Safety 5 responded to the blaze at the 74-76 off-ramp to Mt. Misery Road.

The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, according to crews.