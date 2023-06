Crews respond to collision between van, cement truck in Sunset Beach

A crash between a van and a cement truck took place in Sunset Beach Thursday morning (Photo: Sunset Beach Fire Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Crews with the Sunset Beach Fire Department responded to a collision Thursday morning.

The crash involved a van and a cement truck.

The wreck took place at the intersection of Seaside Road SW and Old Georgetown Road SW.

No word on injuries from the crash, which sent the van into a ditch.

Traffic is being directed around the wreck.