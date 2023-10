Crews respond to overnight rollover accident near Bolivia

A rollover crash took place overnight in Brunswick County (Photo: Bolivia Fire Department)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Crews with the Bolivia Fire Department responded to a serious crash overnight.

The rollover accident took place near the intersection of Mill Creek and Highway 17.

Crews found two people trapped in the upside down car when they arrived.

They quickly got the people out and handed them over to EMS for transport to a local trauma center.