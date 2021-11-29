Crews responding to building fire on Greenville Loop Road

Crews are responding to a building fire in New Hanover County.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue and Wilmington Fire Department are responding to a building fire on the 5000 block of Greenville Loop Road. The building is a single-family home.

WFD says the call came in around 9 pm and the fire was heavily involved when they arrived on the scene, but everyone made it out of the home with no injuries. The residents will be displaced.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once the fire is put out.