New FBI report details Cape Fear crime rates

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WWAY) — A new report from the FBI shows that violent crime in the U.S. decreased slightly last year but property crime is on the rise.

That report also giving insight on how the national trends compare here at home.

We looked at the crime rates of Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender Counties.

We also saw where the City of Wilmington stood in comparison.

All five counties are seeing a significant decrease in violent crime.

When it comes to property crime stats, all counties except Columbus are reporting that more homes are being targeted than highways and schools.

Wilmington’s numbers also mirror those in the nationwide report with a decrease in violent crime and an increase in property crime.

WPD’s Lt. Greg Willett is credited the department’s focus on prevention for the drop in violent crime rates.

“We are proud of the fact that our violent crime numbers are down. We do have shootings and we will have shootings. That’s gonna happen. But overall Wilmington is safer today than it was years ago,” Lt. Willett said.

Lt. Willett added he and his team are continuously working to lower property crime rates as well.

He said through focused patrolling in problem areas — the department is confident it made a dent in those numbers.

To view the report in its entirety visit this website.