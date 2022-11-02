Cucalorus announces 13 NC filmmakers awarded funds from Film in NC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cucalorus has announced numerous filmmakers from North Carolina who have been awarded financial support from the Filmed in NC fund.

Thirteen filmmakers have been awarded the funds, including:

  • May the Lord Watch, a documentary feature by Shirlette Ammons, that recounts the rise, breakup and reunion of rap group, Little Brother

  • Quiet as It’s Kept, a documentary feature by Sarah Sloan, follows choreographer Kevin Lee-Y Green as he produces a dance performance in his rural hometown, capturing his experiences with Blackess, sexual trauma and southern culture.

  • North on Thurmond, a documentary feature by Ivan Weiss and Cagney Gentry that tells the history of a neighborhood through personal remembrances and the sights and sounds of its streets.

  •  Bloom, a documentary feature by Elizabeth Miller-Derstine that follows four doulas and the mothers they advocate for. It questions why a country that values personal freedom limits how parents exercise it at birth.

  • Gabriela, a short narrative by Evelyn Lorena, that focuses on a young, undocumented Guatemalan woman that dreams of joining the country club swim team in the American South

  • Keepsake, a narrative feature by Tiffany Albright, is about a photographer that finds herself at the heart of a sinister ritual when hired to document a family hike for the last people to see her sister alive.

  • The Making of the Nuevo South, a television series by Rodrigo Dorfman that explores Southern history from the perspective of the Latino immigrant experience

  •  The Corner Gas Station, a short narrative by Ashley Maria and Kate E. Henshaw, centers on the weekly “kid switch,” common with divorced parents.

  • Teflon Body Rot, an experimental film by Kate E. Henshaw, explores the human cost of an industry that poisoned the water in coastal Carolina.

  •  What Happened to Ottie B. Graham?, a narrative feature by Aileen Lassister, is the journey to find the gaps in history in the life of the filmmaker’s great-grandmother.

  • Long Drive to Yadkin, a narrative feature by Parrish Stikeleather that recounts the story of a recently widowed Bible salesman on a journey to reconnect with his estranged son

  • Carousel by Justin Lacy is an experimental, stop-motion animation set to three original songs about a bee, a beekeeper and pollinator caught in a loop.

  • Fading Ink, a short narrative by Tylen Watts, is about a memorial shirt printer that comes to terms with the vulnerability of fatherhood.

