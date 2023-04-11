Cucalorus Film Festival named one of MovieMaker Magazine’s 50 film festivals worth the entry fee

Cucalorus Film Festival has been named one of the top 50 worth the entry fee (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local film festival has made the list of 50 worth the entry fee.

MovieMaker Magazine has announced Cucalorus Film Festival has been named to its annual list of 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee, celebrating festivals that serve moviemakers and audiences in some of the best destinations in the world.

MovieMaker, a film magazine and website based in Los Angeles, compiles its annual list based on surveys, filmmaker testimonials, and visits to festivals, among other factors. Key considerations include how much assistance a festival provides to traveling filmmakers; recent premieres at the festival; opportunities to meet distributors, fans, fellow filmmakers and press; and whether festivals are Academy-qualifying.

“With the film world in a state of constant change in recent years, festivals are more important than ever to help audiences and distributors find new films, and to remind all of us why we devote so much of our lives to making and loving movies,” said MovieMaker editor Tim Molloy. “The festivals on this list work incredibly hard to make it feel effortless.”