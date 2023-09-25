Cucalorus holds a ‘Works-in-Progress’ program for new filmmakers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is known for its’ film industry — and one business in the area is helping young filmmakers get their start.

On Princess Street in Wilmington, at Jengo’s Playhouse, Cucalorus — in partnership with Working Films, started its’ ‘Works-in-Progress’ program Monday afternoon.

Cucalorus Film Foundation was recently approved for a $15,000 grant that will support this year’s program.

The program is designed to provide feedback to new writers, from longtime mentors.

Byron Hurt is one of the mentors looking forward to the week ahead.

“It is one of the highlights of my year. I get to just sit and interact with filmmakers and it’s a great time — it’s a great process,” Hurt said.

Hurt said he knows the impact mentors can have on those just entering the field. That’s why he and his team are happy to play a supportive role in their story.