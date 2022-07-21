Cucalorus offering kooky prizes as a part of their annual fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Starting back in 1994, the Cucalorus Film Festival is in its 28th year here in the Cape Fear.

The program features an annual film festival in November, two regional film festivals, a residency program, outdoor film series, and kids camp.

The non-profit relies on donation to survive and draw artists to the region, and they need your help.

They’ve raised almost $16,000 as of Thursday afternoon, but they need $33,000 to meet their budget. By giving, Managing Director Rachel Taylor says you can win anything from a blade of grass to a free movie screening in Jengo’s Playhouse.

Taylor says Cucalorus has grown so much over the years, and its become a vital part of Wilmington’s art scene and draw.

“Cucalorus brings people in from all over the world. We have our door closed right now because we have a group of artists in the other room from all over the world. And they come to Wilmington, they support our businesses, they go to our cafes, they get to know this area. And we’ve had artists who have discovered Wilmington through our residency program and through our festival,” she said.