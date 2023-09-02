Currie hosts first Labor Day parade since pandemic

CURRIE, NC (WWAY)– An annual Labor Day parade returned Saturday after a three-year hiatus.

Currie wrapped up the summer season on a high note by hosting its first Labor Day parade since the pandemic.

This marked the parade’s 15th Anniversary since its start in 2008

There were a medley of festivities, including face painting, music by DJ Pony, and performances by the Sudan Dunn Clowns from Raleigh.

Each year, the parade is a a positive outlet for children and families within the community.

Event organizers say the parade aimed to support the vision of the Currie community by potentially contributing to the establishment of a community activity center for local residents.