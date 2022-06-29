CVS removes purchase limits on emergency contraception

CVS Pharmacy (Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)

US (CNN) — You can once again buy as much Plan B as you want at CVS.

The pharmacy announced Tuesday is it removing purchase limits on emergency contraception.

That comes shortly after the company started limiting purchases of the morning after pill to three per customer.

CVS implemented that limitation due to an increase in demand for the pills after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The company says sales have now stabilized.

Purchase limits are expected to be removed from all locations and CVS.com within 24 hours.