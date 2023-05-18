D.C. Virgo holds hip-hop pilot program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy, both a hip-hop pilot program and a hands-on experience for students.

The Hip-Hop Collective is a program, offered by UNCW and other community partners, that gives middle schoolers a chance to express themselves through music.

Students learned the history behind the beats, the art of lyric writing, and even get the chance to record their own projects.

The goal of the program is to encourage kids to take their emotions and create something they’re proud of.

Eighth grader Jelani Jones said the beat he made will be featured, along with his classmates, in a performance about what they’ve learned.

Jelani said, “The beat that I made, it was like a beat that I was feelin’ and it’s kinda like an R&B, chill type beat and it’s called “Tokyo Smooth.”

Jelani said he looks forward to experimenting with beats again, as he found out he has a hidden talent.