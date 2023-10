Daily lane closure planned this week on Odell Williamson Bridge for inspection

The bridge leading to Ocean Isle Beach will see lane closures this week (Photo: WWAY)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A portion of the Odell Williamson Bridge will close daily this week.

One eastbound lane of the bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day through Friday.

Crews will be conducting routine inspection work during the closures.

Officials say the work is necessary to ensure the safe travel of vehicles.