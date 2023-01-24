Damaged water transmission line delays H2GO reverse osmosis water plant operation

Work is being done on a damaged water line impacting the start-up of a reverse osmosis treatment plant (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A damaged water transmission line has delayed the start-up operations of a reverse osmosis water treatment plant.

H2GO says they recently discovered a 24-inch finished-water transmission line has been damaged by an accidental impact from utility construction

work along US17.

The finished-water transmission line is required to deliver reverse osmosis water from the RO water plant to the elevated storage tanks and to the water distribution system.

“There are some things we can’t control, and this is one of them,” Stephanie Blair, Communications Director at H2GO said. “It is incredibly disheartening the wait will be extended a bit longer, especially when we are so close with the RO plant project schedule on track. The transmission line will be repaired, and we will place the RO water plant in operation. We remain focused on quality service and the end goal to provide our customers with clean water, free of manmade contaminants.”

Damage assessments and repairs to the 24” finished-water transmission line are underway and most likely will take a few weeks to complete.