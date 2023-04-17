Dane Scalise sworn in as New Hanover County commissioner

Dane Scalise (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners swore in Dane Scalise as its newest member during their meeting on Monday morning.

The New Hanover County Republican Party’s Executive Committee selected Scalise to fill the commission seat held by Deb Hays, who died unexpectedly in March.

“I am humbled to have been considered for this position and look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow Commissioners to serve the best interests of our community,” Scalise said. “Deb was a very special person and someone I greatly admired. Her passion for helping others was at the forefront of everything she did. My focus is not in replacing her, but carrying on the service she was committed to doing for our county.”

