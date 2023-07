Daniel Kempton receives sentence for 2021 murder

Daniel Kempton has received his prison sentence (Photo Courtesy: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man has received his sentence for a 2021 murder.

Daniel Kempton will spend seven to nine years (84-113 months) in prison.

The sentence was announced Thursday morning, after Kempton was found guilty on Wednesday of Voluntary Manslaughter for the fatal stabbing of Edward Hicks.