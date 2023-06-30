DA’s Office hosts annual Leadership Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office held its annual Leadership Academy this week.

The program allows students to meet with elected officials and learn about the criminal justice system. This afternoon, dozens of the teens gathered at the Juvenile Justice Center to hold a mock trial to wrap up the week and show off all they’ve learned.

Several of the students will begin their college careers in the fall. They say the academy has helped them carve a clearer path for their future.

“I think I learned a lot about what lawyers really do,” said Arinna Cuevas-Galarza, Laney High School 2023 Graduate. There’s so much you can do with law that doesn’t include just being in a trial or being a judge or a defense lawyer. You can help so many people. Being a lawyer impacts people.”

An award ceremony was held after the mock trial to recognize the students’ hard work over the past week.