Dashing thru the Glow back after three-year hiatus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of runners signed up for a fun 5K and one-mile run to benefit two organizations aimed at helping kids.

Participants were given a free Santa t-shirt and a holiday beanie – that lit up – in theme with the Dashing thru the Glow race, which was on hiatus for three years, according to organizers.

The event was held at the Riverlights’ Marina Village and featured food, free swag, and photo opportunities among decorated Christmas trees and with Santa.

Toys for Tots boxes were made available to be filled up with unwrapped toys.

Proceeds from registration fees went to Coastal Horizons Open House Youth Shelter, which benefits displaced kids who are victims of abuse and neglect.

Recruiter Tech Sgt. Jason Jackson with the Air National Guard said the event was a way for people to give back to organizations doing important work.

“It’s all about humanitarian aid right, so just being a part of an organization that is giving back to the community, making sure that children are safe, it’s just great to be a part of that, you know that is part of what we do, you know,” he said. “We serve, so we are just happy to partner with an organization that wants to serve as well.”

Find the results of the Dashing thru the Glow race here.