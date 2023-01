Dave Matthews Band coming to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Dave Matthews Band is coming to Wilmington (Photo: Moses / Wikipedia / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dave Matthews Band is coming to Wilmington this year as part of their 2023 tour.

Live Oak Bank Pavilion made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The band is scheduled to perform at the venue on May 30th and 31st.

Tickets for the concert go on sale February 17th and can be purchased HERE.