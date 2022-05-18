David Rouzer wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District.

David Rouzer (Photo: US House of Representatives)

Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC-07) released the following statement in response to North Carolina Primary results:

“I’m proud of this decisive election victory and thank the voters of the Seventh Congressional District for their continued support. Today’s turnout should send a strong message to liberal elites in Washington — Republican enthusiasm is strong and voters are looking for solutions and leaders who put American families first.

“As we head into November, we will continue focusing on the issues that impact our families most: staggering inflation, a fragile economy, standing up for our law enforcement, securing our border, and producing more American energy to lower the price at the pump.”